Carlinville Shooting Suspect Captured

Carlinville Police have announced that a suspect has been arrested in the murder of 37-year old Dana Morgan, Jr.

Morgan was found shot in his home in the 1000 block of Johnson Street in Carlinville. He later was pronounced deceased at Carlinville Area Hospital. Witnesses say that Blackburn College was placed on a hard lockdown as authorities attempted to locate and arrest the suspect.

According to a press release, 36-year old Shawn M. Evans of Irving was taken into custody at 3:47PM yesterday by Carlinville Police. Police say that Evans was captured due to joint efforts of the Macoupin and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Departments, the Illinois State Police, the Illinois Secretary of State Police, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Evans has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Macoupin County Jail on $2 million bond.