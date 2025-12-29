Carlinville tool theft

By Gary Scott on December 29, 2025 at 3:48pm

A Crimestoppers group in a nearby county is lending a hand to police in the investigation of the theft of tools in Carlinville.

Police in Carlinville have reached out to Crimestoppers of Macoupin and Montgomery counties for assistance in the theft investigation at the Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter in Carlinville.

Police say someone, or some people took the $3-thousand worth of tools from a locked storage shed in Carlinville last Wednesday…Christmas Eve.

The list of missing tools includes sanders, drills, impact drivers, multiple batteries and chargers, and a miter saw.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to call the Crimestoppers chapter there at 800-352-0136.