Carlinville Woman Arrested In Calhoun County For Drug Charges, Allegedly Hiding Drugs On Her Person

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s woman arrested a woman on multiple drug charges after she allegedly hid drugs and paraphernalia inside her body.

According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, February 3rd at 10:27PM, deputies conducted a traffic stop on the Illinois River Road near Deer Plain just south of Brussels. Deputies requested a K9 unit from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the investigation of the vehicle. According to the press release, during the investigation, the K9 officer Jax alerted for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Subsequent to the investigation, police arrested the driver, 42 year old Jacqueline A. Saffell of Carlinville for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Saffell was then transported to the Jersey County Jail, where police say additional purported drug paraphernalia was discovered to be hidden inside a body cavity of Saffell’s during a search. Saffell was then additionally cited for obstructing justice.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says that the investigation continued and a court-authorized search warrant was granted by the Calhoun County Circuit Court for the purposes of additional seizure of contraband. According to the press release, on February 6th, Saffell was taken to Alton Memorial Hospital where it is said that hospital staff recovered additional suspected narcotics.

Saffell remains held at the Jersey County Jail on bond. She is due in Calhoun Circuit Court today for a preliminary hearing.