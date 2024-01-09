Carls Named Chief Nursing Officer at JMH

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital has a new chief in nursing.

Carrie Carls has been named as JMH’s new chief nursing officer.

According to a press release, Carls has worked as a nurse at JMH for nearly 29 years, and has been serving as an interim in the role since July since the retirement of Leanna Wynn.

Carls, a registered nurse, earned a doctor of nursing practice degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in May 2023. She previously served as director of professional nursing practice and clinical informatics at JMH. As Magnet program director, she played a key role in helping JMH achieve its fourth Magnet designation for nursing excellence in 2023.

She has served as an assistant professor of nursing at Illinois College and is active in several professional nursing organizations.