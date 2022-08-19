Carls Returns to Leadership Role at Illinois College

Illinois College announced today that they are welcoming back a familiar face to a leadership role.

IC has hired Katie Carls to return as executive director of development and alumni engagement this month.

Carls left IC in 2021 after serving nearly seven years as director of business development and campus events. In her new role, she will lead alumni and family engagement, as well as annual support and stewardship efforts. Carls and her team will work with IC senior leadership to shape advancement strategy and work with donors to meet the College’s goals to support student success, realize strategic growth and achieve sustainable foundations.

A native of Arenzville, Carls grew up attending basketball camps at Illinois College. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from MacMurray College and a Master of Science degree from Western Illinois University.

She has previously worked for the PGA Tour on The Players Championship and the Senior Players Championship, and worked in branding and fan experience for the NCAA in the championships department.

In her previous role at IC, Carls managed annual events like Homecoming, Commencement and summer camps, as well as important, singular events that included former President Jimmy Carter and former Cardinals’ manager Mike Matheny. She most recently worked for Indianapolis-based advertising agency, Bradley and Montgomery, that serves national corporate clients like Chase, Microsoft, XBOX and Apple.