Carlton of Pearl Arrested for Meth

By Gary Scott on November 2, 2026 at 1:20pm

A drug investigation last year in Calhoun County led to an arrest late last month.

42-year-old Joel Carlton of Pearl was arrested early last week on three drug counts. Carlton was arrested for unlawful delivery of meth and a controlled substance, and possession of meth.

Calhoun County sheriff Zach Hardin says the investigation began in April of last year, after authorities were notified that Carlton was involved in meth distribution in Calhoun County.

Hardin says search warrants were issued and served, and surveillance was used, leading to the arrest of Carlton.

Calhoun County was assisted in the arrest by Illinois state police.