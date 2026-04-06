Carmody Talking with DCFS About Grant

By Gary Scott on April 6, 2026 at 10:04am

Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody is negotiating a contract with the state that allows the county to provide services for children.

Sheriff Carmody told the board this morning that money in the contract provides the county with a grant that would include a car, and a deputy’s salary.

Carmody says the county was in a four year agreement with the department of children and family services, and that’s been trimmed to two, forcing the talks.

He is hoping the state will agree to a new four year agreement that would buy a new car, and fund a deputy’s position. That deputy would cover Morgan County, and sometimes be called in to nearby counties when a complaint involves children.

Carmody says the use of one of his deputies helps DCFS do its job.

He says the agreement has worked well.

The grant would initially be $114,800 that would grow to close to $163-thousand with a new vehicle. That contract would roll back to the $115-thousand level once the vehicle is purchased.