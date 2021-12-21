Carpenter Appointed Public Admin, Guardian for Cass, Scott, and Pike Counties

A Jacksonville attorney recently received an appointment from the Pritzker Administration.

Eddie Carpenter of Jacksonville was appointed as Public Administrator and Public Guardian of Cass, Scott, and Pike Counties, and will continue to serve in the role for Morgan County.

A public administrator acts as executor for the affairs of someone who has died who has no known or available relatives to serve as executors. Public Guardians are appointed for disabled adults needing guardianship services to monitor their care and administer their estate.

Carpenter, a native of Franklin, has been in law practice for four decades in Jacksonville. Carpenter is a courier for the CNB Bank and Trust. He received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Illinois College, a Master of Arts in English from the University of Iowa, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Illinois.