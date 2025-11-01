Carpenter Named Public Guardian, Administrator in Greene

A former Jacksonville City Attorney has been appointed by the Governor to serve the people of Greene County.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that semi-retired attorney and Jacksonville resident Eddie Carpenter has been appointed to serve as the Public Administrator and Public Guardian of Greene County.

Carpenter currently serves in that capacity, representing Cass, Morgan, Pike, and Scott Counties.

Public Administrators oversee the estate of people who pass away without a will or a named executor of their will. The Public Guardian is appointed to make personal and financial decisions for disabled adults who are unable to manage their own affairs or has anyone able to manage for them.

Carpenter was sworn into the bar in 1980 and began his legal career as a clerk for Judge Richard Mills at the Fourth District Appellate Court. He then transferred to the Bellatti firm, where he remained for eight years.

Later, Carpenter purchased the law office of Harry G. Story and went into the sole practice of law. During this time, Carpenter served as Jacksonville City Attorney. He retired from full-time practice in 2018.

A Bachelor of Arts graduate of Illinois College, Carpenter went on to earn his Master of Arts from the University of Iowa and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Illinois.

Carpenter’s appointment by the Governor is pending approval by the Illinois State Senate.