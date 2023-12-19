Carriage Rides Return as Downtown Hits Final Stretch of Holiday Shopping Season

Holiday shoppers wanting a break from the hustle and bustle can take a break with a ride around the downtown square this weekend.

Horse-drawn carriage rides are returning to downtown Jacksonville this Thursday through Saturday. The rides are being provided by Scott Robinson of Robinson Farms.

Jacksonville Main Street Executive Director, Judy Tighe says carriage rides were a popular attraction during the Mistletoe Market earlier this month, so they are trying it again as the holiday shopping season is in the final stretch this weekend.

“So come downtown, get some last-minute shopping done, and grab a carriage ride- how romantic is that? Enjoy the lights and the advent calendar at The Farmers State Bank, and all the great stores and use up those coupons from the Santa Hats.

There are still just a few available, so if you need some, get ahold of Lisa [Musch] at the Chamber of Commerce, or myself, or Brittany [Henry] at the Convention and Visitors Bureau, or even at Farmers State Bank. So you can swing in, grab a hat, run around use some coupons and just enjoy the final week leading up to the holiday.”

Photo courtesy of Jacksonville Main Street

The weather heading into Christmas looks to be unseasonably warm so Tighe says it’s a great chance to enjoy a ride downtown at a slower pace.

The cost for the horse-drawn carriage rides is $5.00 per person with a $20.00 minimum, cash accepted only. Rides will be running this Thursday and Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, and Saturday from 2:00 to 4:30 pm.

Tighe says the rides are just another example of why downtown is a special place to be during the holidays and everyone involved downtown is thankful for the support that has been shown throughout the past year.

“As always, thank you for supporting our small businesses and the impact they make on our community. Have a happy and safe holiday season. Come back downtown for New Year’s Day and enjoy that fun tradition that is unique to Jacksonville. We’ve got a lot of one-of-a-kind things in our downtown. It’s a great place to be during the holidays.”

To find out more information about the horse-drawn carriage rides this weekend, contact Jacksonville Main Street Event Coordinator, Melissa Hebron by text or email at (217)-473-5081 events@jacksonvillemainstreet.com or Scott Robinson at (217)-971-3450.

For more information about all the events happening downtown, go to jacksonvillemainstreet.com or the Jacksonville Main Street Facebook page.