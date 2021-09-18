Carrollton Breaks Ground On New Water Tower

The City of Carrollton broke ground on a new two-year long process last Friday. Local dignitaries gathered on Carrollton’s west end for a ground breaking ceremony at the site of where a new water tower will be constructed.

The site is near the current FS plant on the city’s west edge. According to the Greene Prairie Press, the Meek Family of Carrollton sold the land to the city for the project that has taken nearly 2 years to get off the ground. State Senator Steve McClure and Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer were on hand for the ceremony.

The new tower will hold 250,000 gallons, nearly doubling the capacity of the current tower which was built in 1924. The new tower’s construction will be overseen by engineering firm Benton & Associates. The nearly 2.1 million dollar project was funded by the Illinois EPA’s Public Water Supply Loan Program. The new tower is expected to be completed by next Summer or early Fall.