Carrollton High School Teacher & Coach Hit With DUI, Leaving the Scene Charges After Crash

A Carrollton teacher and coach was arrested by Carrollton Police earlier this month after a crash in Carrollton.

36 year old Blaine Hartwick was arrested by Carrollton Police at 4:30AM on June 4th in front of Carrollton National Bank on Illinois Route 108. Hartwick was cited for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.

Circumstances about the crash have not been released. Communications to the Carrollton Police Department have not been returned as of press time.

According to Greene County Jail records, Hartwick posted bond and was later released from the Greene County Jail.

According to Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe, Hartwick has retained counsel who has filed a motion for substitution of judge in the case. Hartwick’s counsel has also filed for identification, sequestration, preservation, and production of police radio transmission recordings of both audio and video in the case.

Hartwick is currently employed at Carrollton High School as a teacher and the Head Coach for Girls’ Basketball.

Hartwick is due in Greene County Court on a first appearance with counsel on July 5th.