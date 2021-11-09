Carrollton Home Destroyed by Fire Monday Night

Multiple departments responded to a house fire in Carrollton Monday night.

The Carrollton Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in the 100 block of North Main Street at approximately 6:40 pm Monday.

Carrollton Fire Chief Tim Thaxton says part of the two-story house was fully involved when his crews arrived.

“When we rolled up here we had heavy fire showing all across the front end of this house and on to the B side here which is on the west side. We actually had to park our truck across the street over here because the heat was so bad coming off of this.

It went up fast. It was an old house but it really went up fast. We believe it started up here in the living room. We are still looking into the actual cause but we think it was a candle.”

Thaxton says he drove past the house approximately 20 minutes before the call came in on his way home from work and there was no obvious sign of a fire at that time.

No one was injured in the home, Thaxton says the homeowner was inside at the time but was able to get out safely. The owner’s three cats so far have not been accounted for.

Thaxton says the fire got into the actual structure in the front and is likely a total loss. Mutual aid was given by Fire Departments from the Greenfield, Rockbridge Fire Protection District, and White Hall, while Roodhouse was on standby.

Thaxton says the mutual aid departments were a big help in fighting the blaze.