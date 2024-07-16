Carrollton Home Gutted By Sunday Fire

An early morning fire yesterday in Carrollton gutted a home.

The Journal Courier reports that a call for a structure fire was paged out just after 5:15 yesterday morning at 163 Maple Street in Carrollton. When Carrollton firefighters arrived, flames were showing out of the front and right sides of the single-story home.

Firefighters from Greenfield and White Hall were called for mutual aid. The blaze was contained to the front portions of the house, but Carrollton fire officials say the home is a complete loss. No injuries were reported. Residents were able to get out of the house safely, according to the Carrollton Fire Department report.

Firefighters remained on scene for approximately 3 hours.