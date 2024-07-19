Carrollton Knights of Columbus Hall For Sale

The Carrollton Knights of Columbus are selling their hall.

The group announced on Wednesday that they are selling the building on the south end of Carrollton, along with the Club Bar business inside of it.

Citing the increased cost of utilities, operations, and maintenance; the Hall will officially close its doors at the end of the year if no sale is completed before December 31st.

The Carrollton Knights of Columbus Chapter #1996 will continue exist in supporting the Greene County community. The group says it will continue to host its Friday Fish Frys during the lenten season, albeit in a new location that will be announced at a future date.