Carrollton Man Cited For DUI After Kampsville Ferry Dock Crash

A Carrollton man was cited by the Illinois State Police on Monday night after the car he was driving nearly ended up in the Illinois River.

According to an ISP report, around 6:20 on Monday evening, troopers responded to the Kampsville Ferry dock at the end of Illinois Route 108 on the Greene County side after an Oldsmobile sedan was reported to have driven off the end of the highway and crashed into the ferry landing.

The driver, 45-year old James N. Holmes of Carrollton was transported to Boyd Memorial Hospital by ambulance with unspecified injuries.

Holmes was later cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.