Carrollton Man Convicted of Predatory Criminal Sex Assault of a Minor in Greene County

A Carrollton man was found guilty this afternoon of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor.

23 year old Tanner L. Schofield of Carrollton was found guilty of a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 this afternoon, according to Carmen Ensinger of the Greene Prairie Press.

Schofield was charged in September 2020 after he allegedly touched the anus of a child under the age of 13 between August 13 and August 15, 2020 for his own sexual gratification, according to charging documents.

The charge is a non-probationable Class X felony that carries a term of 6 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. According to Illinois’ truth in sentencing laws, Schofield will be required to serve at least 85% of the sentence and will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

The trial was delayed due to ongoing issues with Covid-19 as well as a conflict of interest within the Greene County Court. The case was heard by Jersey County Circuit Judge Allison Lorton and tried for the state by Lorinda Lamken of the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutor’s Office.

The sentence came after approximately 3 days of testimony. Schofield’s sentencing has been set for August 18th.