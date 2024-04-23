Carrollton Man Pleads Guilty To Sex Crimes Against Minors

A Carrollton man has pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving minors.

20-year old Harley D. Angel pleaded guilty to Class 2 felony Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a victim at least 5 years younger than the age of consent, and Class A misdemeanor Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Victim with a victim who is at least 9 years of age but under 17 years of age.

Angel was first arrested by Carrollton Police on November 30, 2022 and then later released after posting bond. He was arrested again by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department after turning himself in on a warrant on March 1, 2023 and released again by posting bond. Angel was issued a No Contact order as a condition of his bond, forbidding him from contacting the minor victims while the case was pending.

Carrollton Police Chief James Buchanan confirmed to Riverbender last May that the offenses were committed against multiple victims, all of whom were minors. According to court records, the offense involved victims who were “at least 13 years of age but under 17 years of age,” with Angel having been “at least five years older” than the victims. Angel was 19 at the time, meaning that one of the victims could not have been older than 14.

Last January, the case was reassigned to Morgan County Judge Chris Reif after a motion for Substitution of Judge was filed by Angel’s defense attorney, Joshua Evans.

Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe recused himself from the case citing a conflict of interest. When asked about the nature of this conflict, Special Appellate Prosecutor Jennifer Mudge told Riverbender that Angel’s attorney previously represented Briscoe in a civil case. Mudge was appointed as the Special Prosecutor of this case on March 31, 2023.

Mudge indicates that incriminating evidence on Angel’s phone existed in both cases.

Angel was sentenced to 2 years of adult probation, and ordered to pay court costs. Angel will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life per the sentencing on the criminal felony.