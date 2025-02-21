Carrollton Man Sent To DHS Custody Over Alleged Sex Crimes

A Carrollton man arrested in the summer of 2023 for sexual assault of a minor has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Online court records confirm that 56-year old Michael D. Moran was submitted for pre-admission to a DHS facility on February 10th. Moran’s sentence has been under seal by the Greene County court since January 28th. The terms of Moran’s sentence are currently unavailable.

Moran was arrested on May 19, 2023 by Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies on a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault involving someone under age 13. No further information on the nature of the arrest has ever been released. Moran sought bond modification in the case, but was denied and detained for the length of his court proceedings. Two orders of mental examinations took place over the length of the case.

In most cases involving sentencing and treatment to a DHS facility involving a criminal case, the defendant would be sentenced to the mental health facility for the same length of time they would have been sentenced to prison if convicted of the crime. Currently, there is no open court plea filed in the case, so Moran may still have to stand trial if eventually found mentally fit through a court-appointed examination.

If Moran does stand trial for the case, a conviction could result in six to 60 years in prison, mandatory supervised release and fines up to $25,000.