Carrollton Man Sentenced For Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

By Benjamin Cox on May 18, 2022 at 11:08am

A Carrollton man pleaded guilty to a sex crime in Greene County Court on Monday.

51 year old Eddie L. Swan of Carrollton pleaded guilty to one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a victim under the age of 18.

Swan was arrested by Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies on May 15, 2020. According to the original criminal information filed on May 19, 2020 in Greene County Court, Swan knowingly committed an act of sexual conduct with a family member under the age of 18 by touching the minor victim’s sex organs.

The abuse is alleged to have taken place between April 2018 through April 2020. Three other counts of aggravated sexual abuse were dropped per the plea agreement.

Swan was sentenced to 4 years of probation, 180 days of local incarceration to be served as work release, according to Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe. The probation comes with special terms.

Swan must comply with recommended treatment of sex offender evaluation, including but not limited to counseling, and random checks of his phone, computer, and other electronic devices; and that he obtain a drug and alcohol evaluation and comply with any recommended treatment.

Swan must also register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.