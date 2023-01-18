Carrollton Man Sentenced To IDOC After Multiple Arrests Over Last 2 Years in Greene County

A Carrollton man charged with multiple felonies over the last two years was sentenced to prison time in Greene County Court last week.

34 year old Clifford D. Maxon Jr. will spend a total of 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to felony driving with a suspended license and burglary on Friday.

Maxon was first arrested in June 2021 by White Hall Police for possession of methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. The controlled substance charge was filed and initially dropped the following August.

Maxon was arrested again by White Hall Police on July 10, 2021 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, a license plate violation, and driving on a revoked license.

Roodhouse Police arrested Maxon on January 12, 2022 for driving on a revoked license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roodhouse Police again arrested Maxon on February 10, 2022 for connection to a burglary investigation and a drug investigation in which Maxon allegedly possessed methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

White Hall Police arrested Maxon again on March 27th, 2022 for possession of methamphetamine and violation of an order of protection.

White Hall Police arrested Maxon for the final time in September 2022 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a narcotic instrument.

Maxon pled guilty on Friday to the felony driving on a suspended license charge from the July 2021 arrest and the burglary charge from the February 2022 arrest. Maxon was sentenced to 2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the suspended license charge and 3 years for the burglary charge. Both were ordered to be served consecutively. All other charges were dropped per the plea. He was given credit for 96 days served in the Greene County Jail and also ordered to pay court costs.