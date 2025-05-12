Carrollton man sentenced to two decades in prison on weapons, sex offenses

A Carrollton man was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in Greene County Circuit Court on multiple weapons and sex offenses this morning.

Greene County State’s Attorney Craig Grummell said in a press release that William L. “Billy” Orr, 60, of Carrollton was sentenced to 20 years in IDOC for unlawful possession of a firearm and firearm ammunition by a felon and possession of child pornography.

Orr was arrested on March 20, 2024 after a search was conducted by members of the Greenfield Police, Illinois State Police South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, and Greene County Sheriff’s Department, along with investigators from Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office at a residence in the 300 block of Main Street in Greenfield. The Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office initially charged Orr with five counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of failure to register as a sex offender, six counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of possession of ammunition by a felon. At the time of his arrest, Orr was on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry stemming from a conviction in 2011 in Macoupin County Court for aggravated criminal sexual assault, and according to the report, has previously been convicted for failing to regularly report or correct his address information with authorities as a registered sex offender.

Orr pleaded guilty this morning to all of the charges before visiting Judge Tawnya Frioli. State’s Attorney Grummel extended special thanks to Illinois Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Peck and Illinois Attorney General Investigator Larry Rayburn for their collaboration on the case.