Carrollton Municipal Pool Vandalized

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Carrollton Police are looking for information about vandalism that occurred at the Carrollton Municipal Pool.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that on May 22nd when pool management opened the pool buildings for annual, routine maintenance ahead of the traditional Memorial Day opening they found the buildings in disarray.

Every toilet in the bath house had been completely destroyed. Shower pipes had been pulled from the walls. Toilet paper and paper towel dispensers were destroyed. According to Pool Manager Natalie Frye, someone had taken the paper towels and toilet paper and set fires in both restrooms.

Frye says that individuals likely scaled the outside walls of the shower room facility and busted locks to the buildings to gain entry sometime between September and their opening. According to Carrollton Alderman Bernie Faul, there was over $2,000 worth of damage. Local Carrollton plumber Jamie Flowers donated time and materials to complete the repairs so the pool could open this week.

Carrollton Police Chief Mike McCartney says the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you can call the Carrollton Police Department at (217) 942-3135 or the Greene County sheriff’s office at 217-942-6901.