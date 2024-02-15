Carrollton Names Next Superintendent

The Carrollton School Board has announced the hiring of their new superintendent.

The board officially approved the hiring of Mr. Jason Bauer as its next superintendent for the 2024-2025 school year. The board officially approved the contract at a special meeting on Monday night.

Bauer currently serves as the Pana School District superintendent, where he has been since 2017. Prior to this role, Bauer served as co-superintendent and Jr./Sr. High principal from 2014-2017 for Donovan School District. Prior to his time at Donovan, Bauer was dean of students and a social studies teacher at Waterloo High School.

Bauer has also served as an athletic coach in basketball, baseball, volleyball, and tennis with stops in Rantoul, Germany, Casey-Westfield, and Bunker Hill.

Bauer will assume his duties in the Carrollton School District on July 1st of this year, taking over for interim superintendent Les Stevens, who took over after the retirement of Mark Halwachs on December 8th.