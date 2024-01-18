Carrollton PD Searching For Missing Teenager

Carrollton Police are looking for a teenager that’s been missing for over two weeks.

According to Carrollton Police, 16-year old Rylie McAlister went missing on January 3rd. McAlister’s family told police that she was last spoken to on January 3rd and has not been seen nor heard from since.

McAlister is a white female, with brown shoulder-length hair at the roots that was died auburn at the tips that was fading at the time of her disappearance, and brown eyes. She is of petite build.

If you have any information about Rylie McAlister’s whereabouts, please contact the Carrollton Police Department directly at 217-942-3135

If you wish to remain anonymous, leave a tip with the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590 or leave a tip on their website at tworiverscrimestoppers.org.