Carrollton Police Chief Issues Letter in Wake of No Cash Bail

A Greene County municipal police department is asking the public to remain patient as the local courts and police work through the current changes under no cash bail.

Carrollton Police Chief James Buchanan issued a press release today explaining the non-detainable offenses portion of the SAFE-T Act. Buchanan says that the catch and release portion of the non-detainable offenses as well as the pretrial detention hearings that will occur on more serious offenses “ties the hands” of law enforcement across the state.

Buchanan asks for the public’s help and understanding as local authorities navigate through the new process.