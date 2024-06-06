Carrollton Police Investigating A Throat Slashing Incident on Monday

Carrollton Police are investigating an incident in which a man had his throat slashed Monday evening.

According to a report from the Carrollton Police Department, at approximately 4:50PM Monday, the Carrollton Police Department was notified that a male subject had a cut to his throat at a residence in the 100 block of Third Street. The injured male subject was transported to Boyd Memorial Hospital prior to officers’ arrival.

Police say that after the unidentified victim arrived at the hospital, they obtained information in regards to a man who had perpetrated the incident. Officers who were investigating at the Third Street address were notified of the potential suspect, and detained them at the scene without incident. The unidentified suspect is currently lodged at the Greene County Jail in Carrollton.

The Carrollton Police Department is working closely with the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office at this time and as of this morning, no charges have been filed.

Carrollton Police have been assisted in the investigation by members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Crime Lab Technicians, and the Greenfield Police.

No further information is available at this time. The investigation remains ongoing. This is a developing story.