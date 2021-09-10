Carrollton Project Awarded USDA Grant

The City of Carrollton has been awarded grant funding by the USDA.

13th District Representative Rodney Davis announced today that Carrollton has been awarded a $99,000 grant by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development.

The Rural Business Development Grant Program is aimed at assisting with economic development planning and/or the financing or expansion of rural businesses.

According to the announcement, the grant will be used to construct a new bike path to bring pedestrian traffic into the city’s business district. The project will also receive a $413,260 Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Carrollton is contributing a local match of $4,450. The total project cost is $516,700.

Davis said today he is excited for his constituents and local businesses in Carrollton who will benefit from the funding. He says “Rural residents pay into the system and deserve to see these dollars reinvested in their communities.”