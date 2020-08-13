Carrollton, Roodhouse PDs, KTS Predator Hunters Work Together In Arrest

The Carrollton Police and Roodhouse Police teamed up with a local non-profit group last week to arrest a man in a sting operation. 53 year old Mark R Lockman of Roodhouse was arrested last Thursday in Carrollton Park by officers from the Carrollton & Roodhouse Police Departments and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department after officers learned that Lockman was allegedly seeking to meet up with two teen girls. KTS captured video of the arrest here.

KTS Predator Hunters, a local non-profit group that seeks to expose sexual predators contacted Roodhouse Police about Lockman’s exchanges with them masquerading as young teenage girls over the Internet. The group along with local law enforcement set up the sting. Lockman’s arrest was pursued after a search warrant was gathered for Lockman’s Facebook Page.

Lockman has been charged with traveling to meet a minor, a Class 3 felony and grooming, a class 4 felony. Lockman is set for a preliminary hearing in Greene County Court on August 26th. He remains lodged at the Greene County Jail.