Carrollton School District Has Row Over Potential Head Football Coach Hiring

The Carrollton School District is without a head football coach after the Carrollton School Board failed to approve an agenda for their meeting this past Monday.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that the board failed to approve the agenda because members of the board were unhappy that the candidate that was allegedly supposed to be hired to replace long-time head football coach Nick Flowers was made public prior to the meeting.

Zachary Klaustermeier of Bethalto was set to be approved to take over the head coaching position as well as Flowers’ former position at Carrollton High School as physical education and health teacher. Klaustermeier has been a teacher and coach at Bethalto’s Civic Memorial High School.

According to the Greene Prairie Press, there was a large crowd on hand for the meeting who had recently blown up social media about the hiring. According to the paper, the other candidate for the position was Nick Flowers’ brother and long-time assistant football coach, Rodney Flowers. Many in the community were allegedly there to show their support for the latter Flowers’ hiring.

A special board meeting is likely set to be called at a later time.