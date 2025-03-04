Carrollton Schools Closed Thursday To Follow Lady Hawks to State Tournament

By Benjamin Cox on March 4, 2025 at 12:25pm

The Carrollton Lady Hawks advanced on to the IHSA State Tournament in Class 1A basketball on Monday night.

They defeated Albion (Edwards County) 62-44 at the Okawville Sectional. Lauren Flowers finished the night with 35 points, Harper Darr with 11, Abby Flowers with 10, Hayden McMurtrie with 4, and Blake Driskill added 2.

The Lady Hawks move on to play Cissna Park who defeated Decatur-St. Teresa 47-35 at the Farmer City Sectional.

Carrollton and Cissna Park will lock up at Illinois State University’s CEFCU Arena at 9:30 AM on Thursday.

Today, Carrollton Superintendent Jason Bauer announced that Carrollton Schools will be closed Thursday so students and parents will have the opportunity to travel to Bloomington-Normal to support the team.

Paciolan is the official digital ticketing partner of Illinois State University-CEFCU Arena, and all admission tickets will be purchased online. To access tickets, visit the Girls Basketball webpage on ihsa.org. Click on the link “Get Digital Tickets Here.” You may also obtain them through GoRedbirds.com/tickets

Tickets can be printed or saved to you phone for entry.

For assistance in purchasing and distributing large quantities of tickets, please contact Kate Heyl at the ISU ticketing office. skheyl@ilstu.edu / 309-438-3638. The ticket price is $11 per 2-game session.

This is the Carrollton Lady Hawks’ first visit to the state finals since the back-to-back championship runs in 2000-01 and the 2001-02 seasons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

