Carrollton, Scottville Receive USDA Rural Development Grants

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis’s office announced two projects that have been funded in the area by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Office. The funding is part of the Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants Program.

The City of Carrollton was awarded $9,000 with a $16,716 local match to purchase a pickup truck for use by the city’s street department for city projects. Their current 18 year old truck, which is in need of costly repairs, will be replaced.

Scottville Township received a $25,000 grant along with a $159,000 low-interest loan to be used to purchase a replacement road grader. The townships’ road grader has reached its useful life and can no longer adequately serve the community. The township will purchase a 2019 road grader, maintaining 46.1 miles of roads and ditches within the township.

Davis says the federal dollars are a great example of support the federal government needs to continue to make to support rural communities throughout the country.