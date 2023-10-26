Carrollton Senior a 2024 Coca Cola Scholar Semifinalist

A Carrollton High School student is in the running for a $20,000 college scholarship from Coca Cola.

Senior Piper Steinacher is one of over 1,500 high school seniors in the running for the scholarship from the Coca-Cola Scholars Program. She was selected as a semifinalist from among more than 103,000 applicants.

According to the scholarship website, semifinalists will provide an essay, a letter of recommendation, and a school transcript. Applications will be reviewed by a panel and 250 regional finalists will be asked to take part in online interviews. Recipients will be announced in February. Nationwide, 150 students will receive scholarships.

In addition to the scholarship, the 150 winners will be invited to take part April 25-28 in Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta. The event will include a banquet and leadership development programs.

The foundation has provided more than $84 million in scholarships to 6,900 students during the past 36 years.