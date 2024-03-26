Carrollton Senior Receives FFA Proficiency SOE Award

A Carrollton High School FFA senior member was recently awarded for proficiency in the Supervised Occupational Experience or SOE program.

Piper Steinacher was selected as the state winner in Business and Finance systems. The new SOE program recognizes students in 6 different areas based on their work-based learning experiences outside of the classroom.

FFA members earn the state award based upon outstanding skills and competency through record keeping, leadership, scholastic achievement and through an interview process conducted by ag professionals and educators from around the state. Steinacher completed her interview at Mt. Zion High School this past Saturday.

Steinacher will receive a plaque for the achievement and be recognized at the 96th Illinois FFA State Convention coming up in June.