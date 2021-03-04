Carrollton Teacher Arrested & Charge For Order of Protection Violations

A Carrollton Grade School teacher with ties to Jacksonville has been charged with two counts of violating an order of protection in Greene County Court.

48 year old Kyle A. Price of Carrollton was booked into the Greene County Jail by Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies on Friday, February 12th at 10:43AM on a charge of violating a stalking no contact order. Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe filed two violations of an order of protection charges in Greene County Court this past Friday. The Class A Misdemeanor carries carries a possible sentence of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

File photo of Price from 2018.

According to the charging documents, in the first count Price is alleged to have intentionally contacted an unnamed protected party approximately 7 times via phone call between 8:27AM and 10:15AM on the day of the arrest. In the second count, it alleges that Price knowingly drove by Carrollton High School to come within 500 feet of the protected party in violation of the court’s No Contact Order. The order of protection is currently sealed under order of the court.

Price has been a history and social studies teacher at Carrollton Grade School since 2018. According to an article that appeared in the Journal Courier in August 2016, Price was Assistant Principal at Turner Junior High School from 2016-2018. Prior to that experience, Price was a teacher in the Riverton School District for 21 years, and was dean of students in that district for 8 of those years. Before that, Price was a student teacher at Jacksonville High School and shadowed at Turner Jr. High while he was still studying at Illinois College.

Price was set to make his first appearance before Greene County Circuit Judge Zachary Schmidt on Monday but did not appear. Jacksonville-based attorney Robert Bonjean III entered a motion to continue and a written entry of appearance for Price on Monday. Price’s next appearance in Greene County Court has now been set for March 31st.