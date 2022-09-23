Carrollton Teen Missing

Greene County authorities are looking for a missing teenager this morning.

14 year old Shay McGowen was last seen leaving her family home on foot in Carrollton at approximately 11:30 yesterday morning and has not been seen or heard from since.

McGowen is a mixed female who stands 5’10”, weighs approximately 200 pounds. She has dark hair that is braided into locks down to her waist. She was last seen wearing black jeans with a black jacket that has sequins on the front and a red tank top. She may also be carrying a black book bag.

If you have any information about Shay’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 217-942-3135 or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 217-942-6901.