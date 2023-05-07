Carrollton Veterans Memorial Walk Way Construction Begins

A memorial walkway is under construction to honor veterans in Greene County.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that Carrollton Alderwoman Bernie Faul announced on April 21st that work had begun on the Greene County Courthouse lawn to construct the memorial walk. Faul said that the location from the original idea had changed to avoid cutting down trees, cutting a curb, and taking up a parking spot.

The location is just south of the Thomas Carlin statue on the south end of the lawn. Five black granite stones measuring 4 feet tall and 2 ½ feet wide will have names engraved of veterans, past and present, who come from the county.

Work is being done on the walk way part time. Faul says on Facebook if you’d like to volunteer to finish the project, which started on Wednesday, to message Luke Smith of Carrollton for more details.