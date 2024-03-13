Carrollton Woman Charged With Exploiting An Elderly Person

A Carrollton woman has been charged with financial exploitation of the elderly.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that 44-year old Sarah R. Baumgartner is alleged to have committed financial exploitation of the elderly, forgery, and unlawful use of a credit or debit card, taking several thousands of dollars as a paid care giver between August and December of 2023.

According to charging documents in the case, Baumgartner is accused of using the victim’s debit card from United Community Bank, gaining access to between $5,000 and $100,000 for the purpose of obtaining miscellaneous goods.

According to the forgery charges, Baumgartner is alleged on 3 separate occasions between September and December 2023 altered checks to draw from the same United Community Bank account of the victim with a fraudulent signature.

Baumgartner faces between 2-7 years in prison and fines up to $25,000. All the offenses are probationable.

A preliminary hearing has been set in Greene County Circuit Court for March 27th.