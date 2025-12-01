Carrollton woman charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person

By Benjamin Cox on December 1, 2025 at 11:34am

A Carrollton woman has been charged with financially exploiting an elderly person in her care.

Pamela J. Large, 57, of Carrollton was charged by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office on November 18 with a single count of Class 3 felony financial exploitation of the elderly between $300-$5,000.

According to charging documents, Large allegedly took the funds from an elderly man in her care between January 20 and August 11. No further information has been released.

Large is due to appear in Greene County Circuit Court for a first appearance with legal counsel on December 8.