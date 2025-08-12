Carrollton woman sentenced to prison on multiple felonies

A Carrollton woman once facing charges in multiple counties for financial exploitation as a caregiver was sentenced to prison in Greene County Court today on different charges.

Sarah R. Baumgartner, 45, pleaded guilty to charges of Class 3 felony possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams and a petition to revoke probation count of False Report of Offense, a Class 4

felony from a 2021 case back on July 17.

Baumgartner has been arrested for a plethora of offenses since January 2024 in Greene County. Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies cited her in a traffic stop on January 5, 2024 for operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Greenfield Police arrested her on February 2, 2024 on two felony counts of financial exploitation of the elderly and three counts of forgery. Greenfield Police had began an investigation in Baumgartner’s activities after she was said to have been passing bad checks at Greenfield area businesses. She was cited in a traffic stop on February 15, 2024 by Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies for again operating a vehicle with a suspended registration. She was arrested again by Carrollton Police on May 11, 2024 in a traffic stop that included the aforementioned methamphetamine charge as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, driving without a license, driving with an expired registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. The items were said to have been found in Baumgartner’s vehicle after a minor traffic crash roughly 1 mile south of White Hall on U.S. 67. Her final arrest came on January 15, 2025 by Carrollton Police for theft of utility services at a residence. All of these charges were dropped per the plea stated in open court on July 17.

Baumgartner also accumulated additional charges in nearby Jersey County. She was arrested in December 2024 for retail theft. She was additionally charged in Jersey County Circuit Court on March 6, 2025 with two felony counts of financial exploitation, forgery and two counts of unlawful possession of a credit/debit card. Baumgartner is due for an arraignment in Jersey County Circuit Court on August 18.

The 2021 case that Baumgartner was serving probation on at the time of her initial arrest in January 2024 stemmed from an incident after she allegedly accused a Murrayville man of unlawful restraint, aggravated stalking and violations of an order of protection. The charges against Jason E. Wyatt of Murrayville were dismissed by prosecutors. Then-Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe told this news organization at the time the accusations against Wyatt were determined false and Baumgartner was subsequently charged for filing a false police report. She pleaded guilty to that case on August 30, 2021 and was initially sentenced to 30 months of probation. A charge of wire fraud was dismissed per the initial plea agreement.



Today, in Greene County Circuit Court, Baumgartner was sentenced by Greene County Circuit Judge Zachary Schmidt to 2 1/2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered restitution to the financial exploitation victim totalling nearly $6,200. Baumgartner was given credit for 120 days served in the Greene County Jail.

Greene County State’s Attorney Craig M. Grummel said in a press release, “This case demonstrates our

continued commitment to holding offenders accountable for both crimes of dishonesty and drug offenses in our community. We will not tolerate actions that undermine law enforcement or threaten public safety.” Grummel went on to extend his appreciation to the Carrollton Police Department, the

Greenfield Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for their investigations and assistance in bringing these cases to a conclusion.