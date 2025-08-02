Carrolton Resident Selected as Second Winner of Davidsmeyer Photo Contest

By Jeremy Coumbes on August 2, 2025 at 6:16pm

A Greene County woman is the latest to have a photograph displayed in the State Capitol complex.

100th District Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer of Murrayville announced Friday the second winning entry in his 100th District Photo Contest.

The winning photograph, titled “Bountiful Crop” was captured by Andrea Winters of Carrolton and will be displayed in Rep. Davidsmeyer’s Springfield office at the Illinois State Capitol.

The contest invited residents from across the 100th District to submit photographs that reflect the character and charm of the region. Submissions included images of local landmarks, scenic views, and vibrant community life.

The winning photograph, which captures a group of deer standing alert in the middle of a lush green field, was selected from dozens of entries submitted by residents across the district.

Davidsmeyer says the serene yet vibrant image highlights the connection between wildlife and agriculture that defines much of the 100th District’s landscape, and perfectly captures the essence of rural life in the district.

The final winner will be selected in early August. Constituents are encouraged to submit their photos showcasing the unique beauty and character of the 100th District by emailing them to repcddavidsmeyer@gmail.com.