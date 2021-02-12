Carter Sentenced in 2019 Pittsfield Shooting

A Pike County man was found not guilty by reason of insanity back in September after he nearly took the life of a family member in an April 2019 shooting. He is now going to possibly stay behind bars at a mental health facility for the next 42 1/2 years.

34 year old Chaz W. Carter of Quincy and formerly of Pike County was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and possession of a weapon by a felon in the April 30, 2019, shooting of family member Victor Delong. The shooting, which Delong survived, happened in front of law enforcement officials who had responded to a disturbance in the 100 block West Fayette Street in Pittsfield shortly after 9PM.

According to a sheriff’s department report, deputies were investigating and talking to a family member outside after a reported disturbance, when Carter ran outside and shot Delong twice with a .40-caliber handgun. Court records said Delong was shot once in the chest and again as he turned away. A law enforcement officer then fired at Carter, who was not hit. Carter was captured after a Taser was used.

Carter was sentenced last Tuesday to up to 42 1/2 years in an Illinois Department of Human Services medium security facility after he had been evaluated by both a state and independent licensed psychologist during the case. Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren told the Journal Courier that Carter was suffering from manic delusions at the time of the April 2019 shooting.

Carter was facing at least 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with an enhancement of at least 20 years due to the usage of a handgun had been convicted and found fit to stand trial.

Carter was remanded to McFarland Mental Health Center, where he will have evaluation and treatment plan reports to the court every three months.