Carvana Has License To Sell Vehicles Suspended Again

For the second time in less 3 months, the State of Illinois has yanked a popular online vehicle retailer’s license to sell cars in the state.

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office pulled Carvana’s license on May 10th over complaints from customers over not receiving their registration or titles in a timely fashion. The company’s license was reinstated on May 26th, with strict conditions.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Carvana violated the May 26th conditions by conducting business in a manner that violates law. According to a release from Jesse White’s Office, the retailer issued temporary license plates of another state to Illinois residents in violation of the May 26th court order. The retailer also issued the temporary plates without going through a licensed remitter and failed to process title and registration work the the Secretary of State’s Office upon sale to Illinois-based customers.

The Illinois Secretary of State Police reinstated the temporary suspension order on the company’s ability to sell cars on Monday. According to the Secretary of State’s office, vehicles that have already been purchased, but not yet delivered will still be delivered during the suspension. Carvana will not be allowed to do business until all titling and registration issues are resolved for good, according to communication from the Secretary of State Police.

If a consumer has issues with their title and registration with a vehicle they purchased through Carvana, they may contact the Illinois Secretary of State Police at 630-693-0551 to file a complaint and Secretary of State Police will provide assistance in getting the title transferred.