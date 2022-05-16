Carvana’s Car Dealer’s License Suspended

By Benjamin Cox on May 16, 2022 at 9:01am

Illinois has suspended the license of Carvana to sell vehicles in Illinois.

Barron’s reports that the online car seller has been suspended over its practice of “improperly” supplying customers in the state with out-of-state temporary plates and its failure to transfer title to cars sold there in a timely manner.

The car dealer’s license was suspended Thursday after an investigation by the Illinois Secretary of State.

North Carolina, Florida and Michigan have also sanctioned Carvana over similar issues in recent months, or have threatened to do so.

The Illinois suspension also comes three days after Carvana announced that it was laying off some 2,500 employees and that it had completed its acquisition of the Adesa U.S. vehicle auction business.