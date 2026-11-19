By Benjamin Cox on November 19, 2026 at 11:05am

The Advocacy Network for Children is looking for volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA volunteers across West Central Illinois.

The agency says its CASA program continues to offer guided learning, allowing prospective volunteers to complete training at home and on their own schedules.

CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Volunteers typically commit five to ten hours per month and must complete 30 hours of training.

Volunteers are needed in ten counties, including Brown, Cass, Menard, Morgan, Pike, Schuyler and Scott counties.

For more information, contact CASA Manager Brittany Durst at 217-223-2272, or visit the Advocacy Network for Children’s Jacksonville office at 800 West State Street.