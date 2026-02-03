Cash in the Campaigns

Republican incumbent U.S. Representative Mary Miller enters the 2026 election cycle in the 15th congressional district with a dominant war chest compared to her Democratic challengers.

The Federal Election Commission filings covering the final quarter of 2025 reporting cycle shows Miller reported roughly $720,000 in cash on hand at year-end, buoyed by strong support from individual donors and significant contributions from political action committees. They included national and industry PACs — as well as more than a hundred out-of-state contributors. This financial edge gives the three-term Republican a clear advantage as she prepares for the March primary and November general election. Miller’s primary challenger Ryan Tebrugge did not have a year-end FEC report filed at the time of this story.

On the Democratic, retired healthcare worker Judy Bowlby of Dawson leads the field among challengers with just over $7,300 in cash on hand at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, including a $10,000 self-donation. Dr. Paul R. Davis, a Collinsville veterinarian, reported roughly $4,700 on hand, aided by about $9,000 of his own funds and some small out-of-state contributions. Jennifer Todd, a nurse from Glen Carbon, faced financial headwinds, ending the year with about negative $1,400 in cash on hand after limited fundraising. Two other declared Democrats — Randy Raley and Kyle Nudo — have not filed their 2025 year-end reports with the FEC, leaving their financial positions unclear going into the primary season.

By comparison, other Illinois House races show very different fundraising dynamics: Republican incumbent in the 16th District, Darin LaHood, has nearly $6.5 million, while his Democratic challengers have raised and banked only modest sums in contrast. In the 17th District, the Democratic incumbent Eric Sorensen reported strong mid-cycle fundraising and ended the year with a little under $1 million on hand and his Republican opponents have raised considerably less.

Saturday’s report is the final financial disclosure before the March 17 primary, meaning any fundraising between now and primary day won’t be disclosed until mid-April after candidates are chosen for the November general election.