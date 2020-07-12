Cass Announces 9th COVID-related Death, New Cases in Greene

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed two new cases each of COVID-19 in Cass and Greene County over the last two days.

Cass County Health Officials announced two new cases today – a female under the age of 10 and a female in her 90s. Both are in isolation and recovering – one at home and the other in a long-term care facility.

Cass officials also announced the 9th COVID-19-related death today, a woman in her 90s who was a part of the long-term care facility outbreak at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

Cass County’s overall positive COVID-19 case count is now at 140, with 120 patients released from restriction, and 9 overall deceased. There are currently no cases hospitalized.

Greene County Health Department officials announced 1 new positive case yesterday evening and one new case today. The 9th case, announced yesterday, is a man in his 40s. The 10th case, announced today, is a woman in her 70s who is in isolation and recovering at home. Eight cases have been released from restriction in Greene County.

Pike County Health Department officials said yesterday there are 4 active cases of COVID-19 in that county. There have been 6 overall cases of COVID-19 in Pike with 2 officially released from restriction. There are currently 49 individuals in Pike County who are in isolation due to being close contacts of an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Macoupin County Health officials reported 7 new positive cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Macoupin County has had 71 confirmed positive cases overall, including 4 deaths. There are currently 22 active cases in Macoupin County, including 59 close contacts in quarantine. There are currently 34 pending test results in Macoupin County and no active cases hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today confirmed 1,195 new cases of COVID-19 along with 24 additional confirmed deaths. It’s the 3rd straight day of over 1000 new positive cases active in the state. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tested is now up to 3%.