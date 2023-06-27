Cass Authorities Search for Virginia, IL Who Has Been Missing Since December

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman that has not been heard from in 6 months.

37-year old Ashley M. Hunt of Virginia was last in contact with family members on December 28th at 2:45 in the afternoon. She is believed to have traveled to or may be currently staying in the Peoria area.

Hunt is a white female that stands around 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, has Blue eyes, brown/black long wavy hair, fair skin, and has several tattoos including at lower back tribal tattoo, a tree on her upper back, a partial right arm sleeve, and stars on her chest. She occasionally will wear glasses.

If you have any information on Hunt’s disappearance or whereabouts, please contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 217-452-7718 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.