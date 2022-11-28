Cass Authorities Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

The Beardstown Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are in search of a suspect from an armed robbery from last Monday night.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that a male suspect, approximately in their 20s or 30s, wearing black clothing and a black face covering entered the Stoplight Liquor Store, located at the junction of Illinois Route 125 and Arenzville Road, at 7:57PM on Monday, November 21st.

Upon entry, the subject displayed a hand gun and removed an undetermined amount of money from the cash register and then fled the premises in a vehicle.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is reported to be gathering surveillance footage to provide a description of the vehicle and further information on the alleged suspect.

If you have any information into the incident, you may anonymously call the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted online at by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page.

You may also call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office directly at 217-452-7718, or the Beardstown Police Department at 217-323-3131.