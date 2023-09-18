Cass Authorities, U.S. Marshals Searching For Ashland Man After Bombs, Drugs, Firearms Discovered

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals are searching for an Ashland man after a search of a house netted multiple narcotics, a firearm, and explosive devices.

According to a press release by Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn, on Friday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office executed a court-authorized search warrant at 517 South Sylvan Street in Ashland. Ohrn says the search warrant was obtained through a thorough drug investigation that had been conducted into illegal drug sales at that address.

The alleged suspect, 35-year old Geoffrey M. Atterberry of that vicinity, was unable to be located at the residence. Ohrn says after a search of the residence began, deputies located two explosives inside the residence. At that time the Illinois Secretary of State bomb squad was called in to assist in the removal of the devices, due to the real and present danger created by the devices. After the SOS bomb squad was able to safely remove them and check the residence, two additional explosive devices were located.

Ohrn says that deputies resumed the search of the home and as a result of the search, approximately 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 1 ounce of suspected cocaine, suspected psilocybin mushrooms, suspected crack cocaine, suspected MDMA, miscellaneous pills, 2 pistols, and pistol ammunition were recovered.

Ohrn says the investigation remains ongoing and information is still being sought on Atterberry’s whereabouts.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Illinois Secretary of State Bomb Squad, Central Illinois Enforcement Group, United States Marshalls Task Force, and the Ashland Police Department.

If you have any information, you can contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office directly at 217-452-7718 or you can leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300 or text in a tip to the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout.”